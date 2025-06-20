Burnley Conservative Group announces Jamie McGowan as new leader

The Burnley Conservative Group has announced a change in leadership, with Coun. Alan Hosker stepping down after five years at the helm.

Coun. Hosker, who joined the party following the 2019 General Election, has led the group through two local elections and a number of key campaigns. He will now hand over the reins to CouncJamie McGowan, who was unanimously elected as the new group leader with the full backing of the group – including Coun. Hosker.

Reflecting on his time as leader, Coun. Hosker said: “I have so much time for the Conservative Group in Burnley – they’re hard workers. As for having Jamie as the new leader, he’s shown how good of a councillor he is, both within the council and as a representative for Hapton, where we both serve. I’m proud of what we've achieved together and have every faith in what he’ll bring to the leadership role.”

New Burnley Conservative leader Jamie McGowan (right) with Coun. Alan Hosker.

Coun. McGowan will assume the position with immediate effect. Coun. Mike Steel has been appointed deputy leader of the group.

Commenting on his new role, Coun. McGowan said: “I’ve worked with Alan in Hapton with Park for many years and thank him for his time as group leader.”