Council set to freeze parking charges in Burnley for another 12 months

Garden waste collection subscriptions, fees for burial and cremation, and admission and parking fees at Towneley Hall and Park are also all set to remain unchanged.

The proposals for fees and charges for council services next year are part of the wider process for setting the council’s overall budget for 2022/23.

The freeze on car parking charges applies to daily off-street pay and display spots and long-term contract parking.

Burnley Town Hall

Across the council the fee increase has generally been set at 2% and, if agreed, will come into effect from April 2022

Coun. Sue Graham, the council’s executive member for resources and performance management, said: “Yet again we’re proposing a freeze on car parking charges which will benefit residents and visitors alike and help boost businesses by making Burnley town centre an attractive place to shop.

“We’ve also recommended that garden waste charges and fees for cremation and burial stay the same.

“As always setting our fees and charges for the year ahead has been done in the face of balancing the books, set against our priority to deliver quality services to residents who are themselves facing financial challenges.”