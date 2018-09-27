Council leader denies claims that leisure centres will close

The leader of Pendle Borough Council has again denied claims that leisure centres in the area could be set to close.

Tory leader Coun. Paul White responded to accusations from his Labour counterpart Coun. Mohammed Iqbal following the latest full meeting of Pendle Council.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal

Coun. Iqbal claimed that during a debate on leisure cervices, Conservative Coun. Ken Turner declared due to difficulties with funding as a result of Brexit, the group would look to pass leisure services to a private company and close two out of three leisure centres in Pendle.

Coun. Iqbal said: “I am extremely shocked and concerned that Conservative councillors within a few months of taking control of the council are publicly declaring their true plans to close leisure centres across Pendle.

"This shows the contempt they have for the community and while the leader of the Conservatives, Coun. Paul White tried to silence Coun. Turner by shouting, he needs to resign immediately as his secret plans have been leaked out.”

But Coun. White responded and accused the Labour leader of spreading ‘fake news’.

He said: “The Conservatives will not close any leisure centres. That was stated clearly and repeatedly at the meeting. There are no secret plans. There will be no leisure centre closures. Period.

“The very basis of the consultation on the future of our leisure services is to protect services well into the future, to future proof them and the document itself states there will be no centre closures.

"We are absolutely committed to the provision of leisure facilities in Pendle.”