Consultation launched on Burnley Council’s gambling policy

Burnley Council’s current policy covers up until January 2022

Under national legislation licensing authorities such as the council must determine and publish their gambling policy every three years.

The council’s current policy covers up until January 2022 and so needs to be revised, updated and agreed by the authority by then.

As part of this process the council has begun a public consultation to allow relevant authorities and other interested parties, including members of the public, to have their say.

The overall aims of the policy are to prevent gambling from being a source of crime or disorder, being associated with crime or disorder or being used to support crime; to ensure that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; and to protect children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed or exploited by gambling

Coun. Bea Foster, the council’s Executive member with responsibility for licensing, said: “Our gambling policy covers a wide range of issues that affect people’s day-to-day lives, even though they may not always realise it.

"It’s vital that we have robust measures in place to ensure that people who want to gamble are protected and do so responsibly.

“It’s important that we keep our licensing policy up-to-date and review it regularly to ensure it meets the needs of our businesses and residents.”

Any comments will be taken into account and proposals for the new policy will go to the council’s licensing committee for consideration before being agreed by the full council.

The draft policy is available at https://www.burnley.gov.uk/business/licensing/gambling-charities-collections

Individuals can also request a copy of the draft policy and a response form by emailing [email protected] or via post at Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing Unit, 1st Floor Offices, Parker Lane, Burnley BB11 2DT.