Come and chat to Burnley Council leader

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend will hold his next “out and about” surgery on Thursday November 15th between 6pm and 8pm at Tesco supermarket, Padiham



As well as picking up your shopping, you can raise your points and questions with him about local services and issues for the town and get information on council services.

Coun. Townsend said: “I invite anyone to come along and talk through any issues or concerns they have. These Out and About surgeries are an opportunity for people to talk to me face-to-face about things that matter to them and their community.”

If you can’t make it along in person to one of these drop-in surgeries, there are other ways to contact the council leader: by phone – 07854 437417; by email - mtownsend@burnley.gov.uk; or by letter – Cllr Mark Townsend, Leader's Office, Burnley Town Hall, Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 9SA.