Colne Junior School discuss child food poverty with MP Jonathan Hinder
Christ Church junior councillors explained about the Headteacher Challenge the junior council is undergoing this year, while Trawden Forest junior councillors outlined how Open Door was chosen as the charity the council supports.
Park Primary’s junior councillors presented about the work of Open Door and what they could do to help, such as set up in-school food banks, create content for Colne’s digital screens, design posters to promote Open Door and a leaflet to inform people of its services.
Junior council chairman, Ade, delivered a powerful speech about child food-poverty in Colne and how the MP could help by making school-dinners free for all primary schoolchildren. Jonathan Hinder promised to write to the ministers responsible.
The junior councillors later discussed creating a cook book focussed on low cost food, or creative ideas with leftovers. Town Clerk, Gina Langley, offered the Town Council’s help in the recipe book’s design and this was welcomed.
