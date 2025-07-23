Clitheroe and Pendle MP Jonathan Hinder helping to tackle council tax injustice
MP Jonathan Hinder took to social media to highlight how Pendle households can pay significantly more than those in London, despite their house value being worth less.
He called the system used to calculate how much council tax a household will pay “outdated” and urges the Government to reform it.
In a Facebook post, MP Hinder said: "There’s been a lot of talk in the news lately about the merits of wealth taxes, because we all know the gap between ordinary people and the super-rich is huge.
“If we’re serious about tackling inequality, one of the obvious places to start is council tax. Right now, a £250,000 home in Barnoldswick pays £3,084 a year, while a £1.1million flat in West London pays just £1,918.
"That’s because council tax is still based on 1991 property values. It’s totally outdated, and it hits areas like Pendle and Clitheroe hardest.
"This Labour government’s fair funding review is a step in the right direction, with London councils to receive a smaller central government grant, and northern councils to receive more.
"But let’s be clear – this needs to go much further. I am part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Council Tax Reform, pushing for radical change.
"Council tax reform is a common-sense way to fairly tax property wealth. It would mean a better deal for families in our area and across the North – I’ll keep pushing this as hard as I can!”
