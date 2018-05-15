Cash set aside to tackle Pendle grot spots

Newly-elected Pendle councillors Victoria Fletcher and Paul Foxley got straight to work at the latest Colne and District Area Committee by allocating cash to spent tackling grot spots in the town.

The Conservative councillors, representing Vivary Bridge and Boulsworth wards respectively, approved an Environmental Improvement Fund with their colleagues that can be used across Colne.

Councillors have allocated £26,000 which will be used to improve Groth spots and tidy up areas across Colne and surrounding villages.

Coun. Fletcher said: “This is a great idea; this funding will help us sort out those areas that often fall through the cracks but can be a real blight for residents. I’ve already got some ideas how we can spend the funding in Vivary Bridge.”

Coun. Foxley, who also chairs Colne Town Council, said: “This funding will be really useful right across Colne, but it will also help in our villages like Foulridge, Laneshawbridge and Trawden where we can work with the parish councils to maximise the funding.”

Any funding proposals by councillors will need to be approved by Colne and District Area Committee.