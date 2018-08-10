Burnley Wooders urged to have their say

Burnley Wood councillors will be holding an open meeting on the third Friday of every month in a bid to let residents have their say on any issues they feel need addressing.



The open surgeries will be held in St Stephen’s Church rooms, Oxford Road, from 4pm to 6pm with the first being held on Friday, August 17th.



Burnley and Padiham Independent Party Coun. Christine White said: “Burnley Wood has previously had Police and Community Together (PACT) meeting but sadly with the loss of PCSOs these are likely to decrease in the coming years.



“My fellow ward Coun. Jeff Sumner and I felt it was important that the public still have a voice and an opportunity to raise any concerns.”

The third Burnley Wood councillor is Labour's Danny Fleming.