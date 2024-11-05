Burnley woman and East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce boss appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Lancashire
Professor Miranda Barker OBE, the CEO of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, was appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP.
Miranda, who is also a Lancashire Business Board member, will assist the Lord-Lieutenant in her duties as His Majesty’s representative in the county. She will undertake various tasks, such as attending Citizenship Ceremonies and representing the Lieutenancy at major events, including for Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Day.
She said: “I’m delighted. It’s a really important role within Lancashire. I’m helping draw attention to great community and business projects. It’s a very ancient tradition but one that I think Lancashire uses very positively.”
Miranda will help encourage royal visits to East Lancashire and support people in their applications for honours like the King’s Award.
She is also the co-chair of the Lancashire Energy & Low Carbon Sector Group, and British Chambers of Commerce Chambers’ Climate Challenge Group.