Burnley's new Mayor is 'proudest Mayor of Proudsville'

Burnley's new Mayor has revealed how he "loves his town to bits".

Lifelong Clarets fan Coun. Charlie Briggs, who was brought up in Burnley Wood, was installed as the new Mayor during a ceremony at Burnley Town Hall watched by colleagues, friends and family.

The Clarets season ticket holder even borrowed manager Sean Dyche’s famous comment that he is the proudest Mayor of Proudsville.

Burnley's proud new civic dignitary said: "Burnley runs all the way through me and I love it to bits; I want to do everything possible for our town and its people."

The new Mayor, who takes over from Coun. Howard Baker, also revealed how a wanton act of vandalism led to him entering politics.

He joined the council after complaining to a local councillor about waking up one morning to find his car window smashed and being told "if you want to do something about it why don't you become a councillor?"

He has represented Gannow since 2007, firstly as a Liberal Democrat and currently as a member of the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party.

On leaving Burnley Grammar School he went to work in his parents’ pub the Railway Hotel, Brierfield, before starting work as an apprentice at Smith and Nephew, and then later Mullards.

Coun. Briggs has since spent his working life in engineering, initially on the shopfloor and then later in sales. He runs his own engineering supplies company, supplying the bakery industry.

He was married to Lynne for 39 years until her death in 2014. He has three children – Peter, Victoria and Charles – and three grandchildren.

The Mayor's chosen charities for the year are the North West Air Ambulance, BK’s Heroes (raising brain and kidney disease awareness), East Lancashire People First (supporting people with learning difficulties) and Burnley FC in the Community.

His partner Patricia Lunt is the new Mayoress and his eldest son Peter will serve as Consort.