Burnley MP's tribute for fellow politican who represented town for over two decades as a 'passionate campaigner for his beliefs'

Popular former Burnley MP Peter Pike died last month at the age of 84

Antony Higginbotham, who became MP for Burnley in 2019, today paid tribute to Peter Pike who served the town as MP for 22 years from 1983.Antony, who became the first Conservative MP for Burnley since 1910, said: “I was very sad to learn of Peter's passing over the Christmas period.

"I met him on a number of occasions and on each he was incredibly friendly, whilst also being forthright in his views. He will be remembered by people from across Burnley as a passionate campaigner for his beliefs."

Former Burnley Labour MP Julie Cooper, who represented the borough from 2015 to 2019, described Peter as 'one of the best.'

She said: " I was deeply saddened to hear the news of Peter’s passing.

"He was one of the best and he spent his life fighting to make the world a fairer, better place.

"He was my mentor and, above all, my friend.

"I had huge respect for him and I’ll always be grateful for his support and guidance. He will be greatly missed by so many."

Peter's funeral will be held on Thursday next week (January 13th) at St Peter's Church in Burnley followed by committal at the town's crematorium. The service will be live streamed for those around the world who knew Peter but cannot attend.