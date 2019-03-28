Burnley MP's votes on alternative Brexit proposals

Burnley MP Julie Cooper voted in a variety of ways during last night's so-called 'indicative' votes as the country's Brexit chaos continued.

The Labour MP was at the House of Commons where MPs voted on eight proposals put forward as alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's deal.

Mrs Cooper voted:

• Against - leaving the EU on April 12th without a deal;

• For - Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU;

• For - a customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU;

• For - Labour's alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers' rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market;

• Against - Standstill arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget;

She did not vote in the proposals for

• EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU;

• Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal;

• Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament.