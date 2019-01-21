Burnley MP's expenses revealed

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has said she doesn't claim 'a penny more in expenses' than she has to.

Figures have revealed that in the financial year to date, Mrs Cooper claimed £13,593 for office costs, and £4,800 on staffing.

In the previous full year, from October 1st, 2017, to September 30th, 2018, Mrs Cooper claimed £197,983 in total on expenses. This included £21,365 on accommodation claims and £15,548 on travel claims.

The Labour MP, who is also a shadow health minister, said the vast majority of her expenses went towards her constituency office and staff costs, and that she was proud of her office in Burnley town centre.

Mrs Cooper employs three members of staff at her Burnley office and one researcher based in London. The rent of her constituency office in Keirby Walk so far this financial year has come to £9,204

Mrs Cooper, whose Burnley and Padiham constituency lies 180 miles from Parliament, said: "My biggest expense is my office in Burnley. I am really proud of the work we do at my office, which is in an accessible part of Burnley town centre.

"We are open five days a week and help people with some very complex distressing problems. Before I became an MP I did my homework, and realised I needed an experienced staff. My team are absolutely invaluable.

"Last year the office dealt with 6,000 pieces of casework. Our aim is for people to feel better after they have left the office."

Mrs Cooper, who like all MPs, has to split her time between her constituency and London, rents a flat in the capital which she uses mainly on a Friday when she has to stay over due to her shadow ministerial role.

She has claimed £11,818 so far this financial year on the rent for the accommodation. Mrs Cooper also claimed £4,937 in travel expenses.

The MP added: "I'm home in Burnley as much as I possibly can be. I always try to avoid travelling at peak times on the train and I try to take a packed lunch. If anything, I err on the side of caution.

"We get paid well for the job we do and I don't believe in claiming for everything."

The expenses figures for all MPs, which can be viewed online, have been released by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

In the period from October 1st, 2017, to September 30th, 2018, MPs claimed a total of £115.7m. in expenses.