Burnley MP Oliver Ryan to be reinstated to Labour Party following suspension over WhatsApp group role
The MP was suspended from the party in February over his membership of a WhatsApp group with other Labour MPs and councillors which contained offensive messages.
It has been confirmed by the national Labour Party that Mr Ryan will have the party whip returned next month when parliament returns.
A spokesman for the Labour Party said: “These matters have been investigated thoroughly, in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.”
Party complaints processes remain ongoing in relation to Andrew Gwynne MP and Coun. Ged Cooney.
The spokesperson added: “The Labour Party took swift action as soon as we became aware of the activity in this WhatsApp Group.
“The party will not hesitate to take action against members who fall short of the high standards we expect, in line with our rules and procedures. We cannot comment further on any ongoing investigations.”
The Labour Partry also confirmed the results of its investiation and actions taken against other members of the WhatsApp group.
Couns George Newton and Jack Naylor, plus Andrew Verdeille have been expelled from the Labour Party. Couns Alison Gwynne and Claire Reid received six-month suspensions from the Labour Party.
Couns George Jones, Vincent Ricci, Brenda Warrington received a formal warning. No further action was taken against Coun. Denise Ward.
The Burnley Express has approached Mr Ryan for comment, but has not received a response so far.