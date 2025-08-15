Burnley MP Oliver Ryan to be reinstated to Labour Party following suspension over WhatsApp group role

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan is to be reinstated to the Labour Party after serving a six-month suspension over his role in a WhatsApp group.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP was suspended from the party in February over his membership of a WhatsApp group with other Labour MPs and councillors which contained offensive messages.

It has been confirmed by the national Labour Party that Mr Ryan will have the party whip returned next month when parliament returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Labour Party said: “These matters have been investigated thoroughly, in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan will have the Labour whip returned

Party complaints processes remain ongoing in relation to Andrew Gwynne MP and Coun. Ged Cooney.

The spokesperson added: “The Labour Party took swift action as soon as we became aware of the activity in this WhatsApp Group.

“The party will not hesitate to take action against members who fall short of the high standards we expect, in line with our rules and procedures. We cannot comment further on any ongoing investigations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Partry also confirmed the results of its investiation and actions taken against other members of the WhatsApp group.

Couns George Newton and Jack Naylor, plus Andrew Verdeille have been expelled from the Labour Party. Couns Alison Gwynne and Claire Reid received six-month suspensions from the Labour Party.

Couns George Jones, Vincent Ricci, Brenda Warrington received a formal warning. No further action was taken against Coun. Denise Ward.

The Burnley Express has approached Mr Ryan for comment, but has not received a response so far.