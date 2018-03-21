Burnley MP calls for end to 'flying' social care visits

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has pledged to fight the “scandal of 15 minute flying” social care visits.

The Labour MP joined the Leonard Cheshire disability charity at a parliamentary event to highlight their #MakeCareFair campaign for good quality social care and an end to rushed 15 minute personal care visits, which can deprive people of dignified and compassionate care.

More than 12,000 people are still receiving 15-minute personal care visits across England according to freedom of information requests by Leonard Cheshire.

Mrs Cooper, who is also the Shadow Health Minister for Burnley, said: “I was delighted to join Leonard Cheshire Disability in support of their #MakeCareFair campaign.

“These 15 minute personal care visits rob too many people of their dignity and are completely unacceptable. The 15 minute visits are a symptom of the problem of the chronic underfunding of social care.

“The Government must take action now to make these visits a thing of the past and ensure that no one has to experience undignified care.”

Flying visits continue despite guidance within the Care Act 2014, which came into force in April 2015 stating: “Short home-care visits of 15 minutes or less are not appropriate for people who need support with intimate care needs.”