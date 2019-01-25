Burnley MP attacks 'dangerous' proposed county council cuts which would hurt elderly and vulnerable

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has launched a withering attack on Lancashire County Council's proposed budget cuts, 'targeting the elderly and vulnerable'.

The Labour MP and Shadow Health Minister was contacted by the county council as part of its consultation process into its suggested money-saving schemes.

And the MP did not hold back in her extensive response, describing the proposals as 'dangerous'.

She said: "Just when I thought that this Conservative led county council could not behave any more irresponsibly, I was asked for my thoughts on their latest hair brained plans to save money, which would be laughable were they not so heartless, irresponsible and downright dangerous.

"Time and time again throughout their proposal document we see that it is the disabled, elderly and vulnerable who have been targeted to take the biggest hit. Is this because the county council feels that they are the least able to speak out and make a fuss?

"Well let me tell them that there are plenty of other good, caring people in Burnley and Padiham who will speak out for them because this is just plain wrong, in addition to making no economic sense whatsoever. The county council is simply trying to shift its responsibilities elsewhere to balance the books."

The county council is considering a number of cuts to services including: reducing street lighting in some residential areas; 're-modelling' of the Health Improvement Service; increasing costs for self-funders accessing day care services by 15%; cuts to Home Improvement services; proposal to limit the provision of the Welfare Rights Services; proposal to remove the Breaktime service which supports the parents and siblings of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Mrs Cooper added: “It is very apparent to me that the most vulnerable groups would be disproportionately affected, and for this reason I believe that the proposals are unconscionable and should not be implemented. I have also formally put on record my strongest possible disapproval at the following county council budget plans which I understand do not require consultation:

• End external audit of child safeguarding services

• Cut budget for children’s social care, fostering, adoption, youth offending team and SEND

• Reduce budget to support looked after children and those leaving care.

• Cut to legal services for child protection.

Mrs Cooper said: “To fail to safeguard and meet the needs of our most vulnerable children and young people would represent a gross dereliction of duty and care and abdication of responsibility and accountability which could have the most appalling consequences. I believe that LCC should reconsider these plans as a matter of urgency.

"To proceed with these plans would be dangerous in the extreme with potentially fatal consequences in addition to being morally reprehensible."