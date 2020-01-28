Burnley Labour party votes on national party leadership

Burnley Labour Party members met last might to decide which of the four leadership candidates and five deputy leadership contenders to nominate for the jobs of leader and deputy.



Members spoke in favour of their preferred candidates in an impassioned debate, and after almost two hours they voted by exhaustive ballot, the eventual winners being Lisa Nandy for leader and Angela Rayner for deputy leader.

These nominations will go forward to the party’s National Executive Committee and all members will take part in an individual postal ballot to decide who is ultimately successful.

Tony Martin, Burnley Labour Party chairman said: “It was an important meeting for the future not just of our party in Burnley and Padiham but also for the future direction of the Labour Party nationally.

"All our members in Burnley and Padiham were entitled to come and take part in the contest, and I was pleased so many took the opportunity."

At the meeting members also voted to nominate Burnley councillor Afrasiab Anwar MBE and Noordad Aziz to the party’s National Executive Committee to be decided at Labour’s 2020 Conference.

Tony added: “I am pleased members had the chance to discuss who was best to lead us, and they engaged with the process in such a positive way.

"They felt that Lisa and Angela would make a formidable team and were best placed to rebuild the bond with the people the Labour Party lost in the north, particularly in the 2019 General Election."