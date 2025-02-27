Burnley Express reader's letter - I'm glad council tax isn't being maxed out but too much money is wasted
But where has this assumption come from, that every year it should go up? After all, every year, more houses are built, bringing in more money, yet services get worse.
And all the while, the council finds the money for its very many highly paid officers and outside consultants.
If they were paid in line with what people in this town earn and councillors themselves, actually took the bare minimum of allowances, there would be much more money to spend on the town.
Politicians seem to think that by throwing us a few crumbs and spinning the facts, we will forgive them for all the money wasted.
Why does each ward need two or three councillors to represent them? Why do we need an executive and why should the taxpayer donate towards party leaders? Surely, it should be an unpaid honour.
Why do we need so many highly paid heads of departments? In the good old days when Brian Whittle was town clerk, a tight ship was run on a decent and well-looked after budget.
Coun. Anwar says the council are listening to residents, but how many people does he engage with? In my experience, councillors don't even acknowledge the people in their ward, never mind reply to them.
So, it's a good start councillors, but there is much, much more to do to improve and win back residents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.