As a resident, I have to applaud Burnley Council for planning not to put up the council tax to the maximum.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But where has this assumption come from, that every year it should go up? After all, every year, more houses are built, bringing in more money, yet services get worse.

And all the while, the council finds the money for its very many highly paid officers and outside consultants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they were paid in line with what people in this town earn and councillors themselves, actually took the bare minimum of allowances, there would be much more money to spend on the town.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Politicians seem to think that by throwing us a few crumbs and spinning the facts, we will forgive them for all the money wasted.

Why does each ward need two or three councillors to represent them? Why do we need an executive and why should the taxpayer donate towards party leaders? Surely, it should be an unpaid honour.

Why do we need so many highly paid heads of departments? In the good old days when Brian Whittle was town clerk, a tight ship was run on a decent and well-looked after budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Anwar says the council are listening to residents, but how many people does he engage with? In my experience, councillors don't even acknowledge the people in their ward, never mind reply to them.

So, it's a good start councillors, but there is much, much more to do to improve and win back residents.