Burnley Express letters – Don’t lump Burnley Council in with Blackburn

By Rebecca Hay
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:34 BST

Well done to the Burnley Council leader for sticking up for the town over the daft debate to lump us in with Blackburn as part of the Local Government reorganisation plan.

I have seen how this so-called merging has worked with local authorities in Scotland. And it's not good I can tell you.

As what is planned, smaller more local councils have been pushed together with other towns, whose identities and values are completely different.

The result is one town gets all the "bad stuff" that no one else wants, while the leading town is seen as the prize asset. And the councillors who are elected become distant and disinterested in anywhere but their home patch.

Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin StuttardOverlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Like Coun. Anwar says, the people of Burnley know their town better than incomers like Oliver Ryan MP. OK, it might bring more investment to the area, but ultimately will it improve it?

No, in my opinion.

