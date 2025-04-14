Burnley Council to debate motion calling for MP Oliver Ryan’s resignation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s full council will this week debate a call for the borough’s MP Oliver Ryan to quit Parliament over his comments in a WhatsApp group.

The backbencher elected in July was suspended by the Labour Party in February over his participation in the digital chat over which Gorton and Denton MP Andrew Gwynne was sacked as a health minister and suspended from the party.

Now, Trinity ward Green Party Coun. Martyn Hurt has tabled a motion to Wednesday’s Full Council meeting calling on Mr Ryan to resign over his “sexist, homophobic, ableist and discriminatory remarks about others”.

Seconded by Burnley’s former Liberal Democrat MP Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, it accuses Mr Ryan of bringing “shame and embarrassment” on the borough and its residents.

The motion reads: “As news broke of the Labour WhatsApp group titled TriggerMeTimbers, it soon became apparent that the Burnley MP, Oliver Ryan, had been both an active member of the group, but had also reacted with laughing faces to, and posted, sexist, homophobic, ableist and discriminatory remarks about others. Those messages are not suitable for including into this motion such is their content. We recognise the swift actions of the Labour Party nationally in suspending Oliver Ryan, but feel that this does not go far enough, given the clear evidence against him.

“Therefore this council:

• believes Oliver Ryan has brought shame on the residents of Burnley and embarrassment to the borough;

• has no confidence or belief that Oliver Ryan can represent the people within the Burnley constituency, as constituents cannot be sure that they are not being abused or ridiculed on chat groups or in conversations.

• requests that the leader of the council writes to Oliver Ryan MP, on behalf of Burnley Council and all group leaders, to express the disgust that this chamber feels over the content of the messages, and request that he resign as an MP with immediate effect;

• requests that the leader of the council issues a public statement on on behalf of Burnley Council and all group leaders condemning Mr Ryan and his comments, and expresses this council’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusiveness, on, or immediately after, May 2.”

A spokesperson for the MP said: “Oliver Ryan is continuing to work hard day in day out for the people of Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield; voting in Parliament, dealing with issues and delivering for his constituents.

“These events were some years ago, Mr Ryan has taken full responsibility for his actions, he has publicly apologised and regrets this time of his life. He is cooperating fully with the Labour Party’s investigation and will abide by its outcome.”