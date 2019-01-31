Burnley Council sets out bold vision for future

A bold and ambitious vision for Burnley’s future is set out in the council’s Strategic Plan which will be considered by councillors this month.

The plan drawn up by the council sets out how it will deliver services over the next three years in the face of massive funding cuts, and the priorities for shaping the future of the borough.

It sits alongside the council’s budget-setting process and its financial plans for the coming years and forms an over-view of how it will adapt to the changes ahead.

The document will be discussed by Burnley Council’s Executive on February 11th before going to the full council.

The plan sets out the council’s vision based around four themes – People, Places, Prosperity and Performance. Its overall aims are to make the borough a place of choice; where businesses want to invest because of its skilled workforce and its competitive, modern economy; where people want to live because of its clean and safe neighbourhoods and because of its reputation as a centre of educational excellence and its beautiful parks and wild countryside.

Coun. Mark Townsend, leader of the council, said: “The council will remain focused on what local residents expect of us - clean streets, quality leisure services and well-maintained parks. But the council must also have a long-term plan to improve quality of life in the borough.

“We must face up to a number of challenges - the quality of housing, the effect of central government cuts, and increasing the aspiration of our young people. At the same time, the borough has many opportunities and assets: a growing economy, a town centre that is improving, and a commitment from UCLAN to increase undergraduate numbers.

“We’re setting our sights high. The borough has come a long way in the last decade, so we are working hard to keep this momentum up.”