Burnley Council searching for member of the public to join its oversight committee

The voluntary position is for a three year term, starting this September. Travelling expenses to meetings can be claimed.

The Audit and Standards Committee reviews the effectiveness of the council’s financial and internal control and audit systems.

It also advises the council on the Code of Conduct for members and hears cases on potential breaches of the council’s Code of Conduct.

This is an important role which helps to ensure high standards of governance and financial and ethical integrity in the council.

The ideal candidates would be:

good communicators,

inquisitive, open minded and non-judgemental,

able to analyse information and ask questions effectively,

interested in local issues and public service.

For this role you should have experience either within a financial, accounting or audit background, or of governance issues more generally. If you have an interest in good corporate governance and an independent mind, we’d like to hear from you.

An application form with further details are available by emailing [email protected]