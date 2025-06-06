The leader of Burnley Borough Council has released a statement following a full council motion condemning Burnley MP Oliver Ryan.

Independent group councillor Afrasiab Anwar released the statement after a meeting of the full Burnley Council in April to discuss Mr Ryan’s ongoing suspension from the Labour party for his role in a WhatApp group which contained offensive messages.

A spokesman for Mr Ryan said he was disappointed by the motion calling it “tit for tat” and that he was continuing to work hard for residents.

Coun. Anwar said: “Burnley Borough Council is united in its condemnation of the conduct of Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, following revelations about his active participation in a WhatsApp group titled ‘TriggerMeTimbers’, where he reacted to and posted messages that were perceived as sexist, homophobic, ableist, and discriminatory in nature.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“While the content of these messages is not suitable to repeat publicly due to their offensive and harmful nature, the council is unequivocal in its stance: this behaviour is wholly unacceptable and has no place in public life.

“We acknowledge the swift action taken by the national Labour Party in suspending Mr Ryan but believe this response does not go far enough given the clear evidence of misconduct.

“As a council, we believe Oliver Ryan has brought shame upon the residents of Burnley and has caused embarrassment to the borough. We hold no confidence that he can continue to represent the people of Burnley, as constituents cannot be assured, they are free from ridicule or contempt in private forums or conversations.

“Accordingly, I have written to Oliver Ryan MP, on behalf of Burnley Council expressing the disgust this chamber feels regarding the content of the messages and the profound disappointment in his behaviour.

“Furthermore, we take this opportunity to reaffirm Burnley Council’s unwavering commitment to the values of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusiveness. These are not optional principles—they are foundational to a fair and respectful society, and we expect all elected representatives to uphold them without exception.”

A spokesman for Mr Ryan said: “As per the statement issued regarding this motion at the time in April, which did not call for Oliver to resign, with no Labour councillors allowed in the room, Oliver Ryan remains subject to an investigation in which no outcome has been yet determined.

“Oliver is continuing to work hard for the residents of Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield and is co-operating fully with the Labour Party’s investigation. He regrets his actions. He is doing the job he was elected to do, and finds this sort of tit for tat disappointing.

“It's probably time Afrasiab Anwar, did the same. Especially as Mr Anwar himself still chairs an organisation indisputibly found to have been run by someone who promoted antisemitism, with Anwar himself having to undertake training.”