Burnley Council elections: Counting under way

Counting is under way in the Burnley borough elections.

Results are expected to be announced at around 12-30pm.

A total of 15 seats are up for grabs across the Burnley and Padiham area.

Labour currently hold 27 seats with Independents (seven), Lib Dem (six), Conservatives (four), Burnley and Padiham Indepedent Group (four), Free Independent Group and UKIP (one), making up the rest of the council.

The candidates who will be standing in the Burnley borough elections are:

Bank Hall: Afrasiab Anwar (Lab), Martyn Hunt (Green), Diane Sunter (Con). Briercliffe Sarah Hall (Green), David Heginbotham (Con), Alun Lewis (Lab), Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem), James Mellor (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party).

Brunshaw: Paul Campbell (Lab), Janet Hall (Green), Steven Smith (Independent), Ellen Sunter (Con). Cliviger with Worsthorne Ceri Carmichael (Green), Andy Devanney (Lab), Ivor Emo (Con).

Coalclough with Deerplay: Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem), Bill Horrocks (Lab), Tom Watson (Con), Anne Whittles (Green).

Danehouse with Stoneyholme: Alex Hall (Green), Shah Hussain (Lab), Neil Kennedy (Lib Dem), Sheldon Slater (Con).

Gannow: Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem), Neil Mottershead (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Jai Redman (Green), Christine Sollis (Lab), Don Whittaker (Con). Gawthorpe Frank Cant (Lab), Phillip Clarke (Con), Lenny Johnson (UKIP), Clare Long-Summers (Green), Brendan Morris (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party).

Hapton with Park: Dave Alexander (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party), Sandra Byrne (Lib Dem), Tom Commis (UKIP), Jean Cunningham (Lab), Stephen Murphy (Green), Ben Page (Con).

Lanehead: Crissie Harter (Green), Shbana Khan (Lab), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem), Narayana Picton (Con).

Queensgate: Nigel Baldwin (Green), Sue Graham (Labour), Naweed Manzur (Lib Dem), Susan Nutter (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse: Barbara Baldwin (Green), Ernest Calderbank (UKIP), Bea Foster (Lab), Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party), Matthew Nuttal (Con).

Rosehill with Burnley Wood: Gail Barton (Lab), Phil Chamberlain (Con), Georgina Ormrod (Green), Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem).

Trinity: Howard Baker (Lab), Andy Fewings (Green), Michael Paterson (Con), Jan Weaver (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)

Whittlefield with Ightenhill: Grace Donovan (Lab), Dale Ferrier (Con), Laura Fisk (Green), Peter Gill (UKIP), Ray Hogan (UK Veterans’ and People’s Party), Peter McCann (Lib Dem), Emma Payne (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party).