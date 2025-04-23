Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s full council has condemned the borough’s MP Oliver Ryan over his comments in a WhatsApp group but dropped a call for him to quit Parliament.

The backbencher elected in July was suspended by the Labour Party in February over his participation in the ‘TriggerMeTimbers’ digital chat over which Gorton and Denton MP Andrew Gwynne was sacked as a health minister.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan

Trinity ward’s Coun. Martyn Hurt had tabled a motion to last week’s full council meeting calling on Mr Ryan to quit over his ‘sexist, homophobic, ableist and discriminatory remarks’.

But he dropped the demand for Mr Ryan to resign with immediate effect after veteran Liberal Democrat Coun. Gordon Lishman and Mayor Shah Hussain expressed concern about its appropriateness.

Labour councillors led by group leader Coun. Mark Townsend were condemned for walking out of the meeting before the debate.

Coun. Hurt’s motion requested that ‘the leader of the council writes to Oliver Ryan MP, on behalf of Burnley Council and all group leaders, to express the disgust that this chamber feels over the content of the messages’.

The wheelchair-using Green told the meeting: “Never before have I felt I don’t have an MP regardless of party or political disagreements who I could go to with my issues and problems or go to with my personal information

without fear of ridicule or breach of confidentiality. This is the situation I find myself in with our current MP particularly as a disabled constituent – one of the groups of people subject to jokes in WhatsApp comments.

“I feel that Oliver Ryan has brought disrepute and embarrassment to this town.”

Council leader Afrasiab Anwar contrasted the Labour walk-out with their angry reaction to his and his Burnley Independent Group colleagues leaving the party over the death toll in Gaza.

He said: “What the Labour group have just done by using a technicality to walk out of the room so they don’t have to take part in the debate, I think is appalling.

“We have here somebody who has been homophobic, ableist, misogynist, racist and anti-Semitic and our Labour colleagues have got nothing to say about it.”

Briercliffe ward’s Coun. Lishman said: “I am deeply unhappy this motion follows the social media habit of delivering a judgement before listening to the evidence and allowing the people whose job it is to listen to the evidence and come to a conclusion. The comments by our MP are silly and immature. I think people ought to have the opportunity to apologise for and learn from their mistakes.”

Burnley Independent Group’s Coun. Hussain said: “I totally disagree with the motion in that it requests the MP resign with immediate effect. The MP was voted for by more than 12,500 people of Burnley and he should be judged at the ballot box.”

A spokesman for the MP said: “Oliver is continuing to work hard for the residents of Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield and is co-operating fully with the Labour Party’s investigation. He regrets his actions. He is doing the job he was elected to do.”

Coun. Towsend said after the meeting: “After consultation with the council’s monitoring officer it became clear that all members of the Labour Group could not take part in the debate on the Oliver Ryan MP motion as they all have a disclosable pecuniary interest.”