Burnley Conservatives give their views on Local Government Reorganisation for Lancashire

The Burnley Conservative group have given their views on what Local Government Reorganisation could mean for the town.

As reported earlier today in the Burnley Express, views are split on Burnley Borough Council’s political groups on what the proposed changes could mean for the town and its residents.

The Labour Group are backing the government’s plans to scrap Lancashire County Council in place of a unitary authority comprising Blackburn, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.

The Burnley Independent Group and the Green Party have said that particular model would have too big a population.

Now, the leader of the Burnley Conservatives, Coun. Jamie McGowan, has given his thoughts on the proposals.

He said: “This is a huge change that most residents don’t even know about. But for those waking up to this top-down plan, there’s so much opposition because we saw what happened when Labour transferred the A&E to Blackburn.

“Local views are being completely sidelined in this too. As councillors we have to focus on the things we can do to improve the areas we represent, whatever the outcome. But we also have to let our views be known that a super merger with Blackburn isn’t what people want, regardless of whether Labour is intent on railroading it through.

“People just want local services delivered at a reasonable price without all the guff and waste that we see. That’s what the focus should be on, rather than moving the council to another town.

“It’s clear this is being pushed through without local consent and despite promises of a referendum, all we will now get is a survey seeking views.

“As a council taxpayer, I worry about the cost of this spiralling. And as a group on the council, we’ll be working to get the best outcome we can. Burnley Council is far from perfect, but not having one, I don’t think that’s anybody’s idea of progress.”

Devolution is the transfer of powers and responsibilities, historically held by central government, to local areas of England or entire nations like Scotland and Wales – giving the people and politicians in those places more control over the decisions that affect them.