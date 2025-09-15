Burnley Borough Council has lowest sickness rates in Lancashire local authorities

Burnley Borough Council’s workforce have been praised for taking the least ‘sick’ days in Lancashire this year.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data on sickness rates for local authorities ranked Burnley Council at the bottom of the list with an average of four days lost per full-time employee between 2024 and 2025.

Second from bottom was Ribble Valley with 8.22 days lost due to sickness. Top of the Lancashire list, with around 13 days lost to sickness, was Preston, while Pendle was fifth with just over 10 days lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Council chief executive Lukman Patel was rightly proud of the news and praised the council’s staff.

Burnley Borough Council staff had the lowest amount of sick days in Lancashire in 2024/25

He said: “We’re proud that Burnley Council has the lowest sickness absence rate among Lancashire local authorities.

“While this isn’t a league table, and we fully recognise that every council faces unique challenges, it does speak volumes about our positive culture and the emphasis we place on staff wellbeing and teams.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do. From frontline staff to those behind the scenes, every colleague plays a vital role in creating a council that performs with pride, resilience and care. Their commitment is the reason we continue to set such a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have one of the lowest missed bin rates in the country and all our parks are Green Flag accredited, a testament to our dedicated teams.

“It’s no surprise that Burnley continues to punch above its weight when it comes to regeneration.

“Strong foundations, a values-driven culture, and a relentless focus on delivering for residents and businesses, all powered by an incredible workforce that consistently goes above and beyond.”