Burnley has been awarded a £1.5m. in funding through the Government’s Pride in Place programme.

This new funding is in addition to £20m. already given to Burnley under the Towns Board, the £19m. given to Padiham for flood defences and more than £1m. into local health infrastructure since last year.

The money will liven up high streets and accelerate the revitalisation of the community, recognising the need for immediate support to address issues that matter locally.

Each area receiving support will benefit from £1.5million of capital investment over two years. The aim is to deliver visible improvements quickly, ensuring that places and spaces valued by local communities reflects the pride residents feel in their town.

The investment will be paid directly to Burnley Council but all plans will need to be agreed by Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan, giving communities control over how it’s spent. This marks a shift from the Levelling Up scheme, which was managed centrally by Westminster. Under this scheme, local people will have overarching say in where the money is spent:

MP Ryan welcomed the announcement, saying: “This Government is putting record-breaking investment into Burnley and Padiham – but I want more. It’s about getting spades in the ground quickly, making sure our high streets match the pride people have in the area. No longer will this area be left behind in favour of leafy Tory shires, instead, this Labour Government will deliver for working people across the country, increasing capital funding like this and council budgets for public services.”