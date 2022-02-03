Boris Johnson to visit Lancashire today ahead of Conservative Conference in Blackpool next month

Johnson had planned to visit a Burnley vaccination centre in January, but the visit was scrapped after a family member tested positive for coronavirus and he was advised not to travel.

Today's visit to Lancashire comes just weeks before the Conservative Party's spring conference at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday, March, 18 and Saturday, March 19.

The PM has faced mounting pressure this week amid calls for his resignation after the release of Sue Gray's report into a number of parties allegedly held at No. 10 during coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Lancashire today ahead where he expected to address the Government's 'Levelling Up' plan for the North of England

But today, Johnson is expected to address his Government's long-promised 'Levelling Up' plan for the North.

The PM has pledged to improve opportunities for people and communities across the UK who feel they have been left behind due to regional disparities in incomes and job prospects, as well as investment in transport and infrastructure.