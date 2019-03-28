Alfie is leading the way for Pendle's Voter ID campaign

Alfie the West Highland terrier is leading the way when it comes to Pendle's Voter ID campaign ahead of May's local elections.

Wearing an eye-catching knitted coat in the national Voter ID campaign colours, he’ll be meeting and greeting voters in Pendle from this week.

Alfie belongs to Sarah Waterworth from Pendle Council who’s working on this year’s Voter ID election pilot.

She said: “He’s a friendly dog and very approachable, so he was the ideal candidate to get the message across. He’ll be helping us remind people that they must bring photo ID to vote in this year’s elections."

Kath Edmundson, who’s also part of the Elections Team, volunteered to knit Alfie’s coat at home.

Kath said: “We’ll be out and about with Alfie handing out leaflets which show which photo ID will be accepted. Even if your photo ID has expired, or has the wrong address on it, it can still be used. The ID just has to have a photo that looks like the voter."

Details of photo ID which will be accepted at the elections for borough, parish and town councillors are also on Pendle Council’s websitewww.pendle.gov.uk/voterID

Voters without photo ID can also come in person to collect and complete a form from Nelson Town Hall.

The Elections Team can post forms out, call 01282 661201 or people can email elections@pendle.gov.uk

Alfie’s walkabouts include places where Pendle Council is running Voter ID roadshows. These are taking place on:

• Friday March 29th 11am to 2pm, Sainsbury’s Colne

• Saturday March 30th 10am to noon, Co-op Barnoldswick

• Wednesday April 3rd 11am to 2pm, Barrowford Holmefield House & ASDA Colne

• Thursday April 4th 11am to 2pm, Colne Town Hall

• Friday April 5th 11am to 2pm, Booths, Barrowford

• Tuesday April 9th 1pm to 3pm, Civic Hall, Barnoldswick

• Wednesday April 10th 11am to 2pm, Aldi, Barnoldswick & New Road Community Centre, Earby.

Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s corporate director and returning officer for the election, said: “If you have any questions about the Voter ID pilot or want to apply for a Local Electoral Card, come and see us.

“We’ll be able to take your photograph and help you with the application form. Poll cards are being delivered to registered voters this week so please look out for your card.

“And don’t forget you have until midnight on April 12th to apply to register to vote if you haven’t already.

“It can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and takes just five minutes."