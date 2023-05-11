National Energy Action said the data "only tells part of the story" as the energy crisis has worsened over the past two years.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show 7,972 Burnley households were in fuel poverty in 2021 – 19.6% of homes in the area.

Energy prices increased significantly towards the end of 2021 with many UK suppliers going out of business. By the end of December 2021, 28 energy companies had closed their doors.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said increasing energy prices and falling income has pushed many into fuel poverty."Behind these figures are the stories of people we hear from every day. People in crisis sacrificing hot meals or showers to afford a warm room, or forced to ration their energy despite it decimating their health.

"Yet, the two-year time lag on the data means we won’t know the full picture of the energy crisis until this time next year. The Government figures released [this month] massively understate the current crisis."

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said the Government knows this has been a difficult time for families. It added this is why the Government has covered "around half" of the typical household's energy bill over the winter.