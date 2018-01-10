"Polite" Colne thief's 90th offence

A "polite" thief who pinched hair straighteners and curlers worth £70 told police he wanted to swap them for drugs, a court heard.



Anthony Fallon (56), who was committing his 90th offence, was stealing for a second time whilst subject to a conditional discharge, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant, whose benefits had been stopped at the time, was said by his solicitor to be always compliant and frank with police and store detectives.

Sentencing him, chairman of the Bench, Mr Paul Wright told him: "It's nice to see that you are polite to the store staff, but that doesn't excuse anything at all, does it?"

The defendant, of Cleveland Street in Colne admitted theft from TK Maxx in the town last November 20th. He was given a four week curfew between 7pm and 7am, seven days a week and must pay £85 costs and an £85 vicim surcharge.

The hearing was told Fallon had 89 previous offences on his record, 36 of them for theft.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Fallon was now on employment support allowance. He added: "The drugs appear to be under control now. He is not taking any illegal substances and is receiving a regular prescription for methadone."