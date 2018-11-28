Policewoman pulled down stairs as she tried to arrest man, court told

A policewoman was pulled down the first few steps of a staircase as she tried to arrest a man, a court heard.

Craig Thorpe (43) had struggled with PC Cheryl Taylor, pulled away and yanked her arm, pulling the officer down the first few steps with him.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting at Burnley Magistrates' Court, said: "At that point she let go, as she didn't want to fall down the stairs.

"He ran out, chased by the officer and was detained by two other officers outside. "

The prosecutor said PC Taylor had been arresting the defendant as he was in breach of a domestic violence protection notice.

Police had arrived at a property in Bacup and the officer asked him to come out of the room and put his hands up.

He spun round trying to get to the stairs. Thorpe had managed to pull the officer round with him and the officer was trying to put cuffs on the defendant's right hand.

Thorpe, of Harold Avenue, Burnley, admitted resisting police on Wednesday, October 3rd.

He did not attend court due to an emergency dental appointment and his solicitor, Mr Nick Dearing, entered the plea on his behalf.

The defendant must pay a total of £195 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.