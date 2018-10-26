Police warning after spate of Clitheroe house burglaries

Police are urging residents to be on their guard after four houses were burgled in the Henthorn area of the town yesterday (Thursday) while the occupants were out.

Raiders struck properties on Henthorn Road, Garnett Road, Meadow View and Conway Avenue and escaped with hundreds of pounds worth of goods.

Police said the offenders approached the rear or side of houses forcing kitchen windows, smashing UPVC doors or conservatory doors. Once inside they have stolen items including cash, clothing, jewellery and televisions. At one property the thieves stole a key to a brand-new vehicle parked on the drive. It is suspected that the offenders were disturbed by the occupants returning home as they were unsuccessful in removing the car.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police confirmed door-to-door investigations are currently taking place. "It would appear that all of these offences have been committed during the day time or early evening with the offenders targeting homes when the occupants were not at home. Occupants state that they witnessed a white/silver transit type van in the area of Meadow View offence at about 7-35pm yesterday (Thursday) that may have been acting suspiciously.

"Police will be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries alongside visits from the crime scene investigators. If anyone has information which could assist please ring 01200 458766 and if unanswered please leave a message."