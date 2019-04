Police have issued a warning after they seized an illegal motorbike in Burnley this afternoon.

The bike (pictured here), which was not fitted with brakes, was seized off Clifton Street park following a series of complaints.

There were several other riders in the area who appeared to be ready to set off on their bikes before police issued them with a warning.

There is a fixed notice at the site warning people it is illegal to ride motorbikes in that area.