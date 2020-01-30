Police warn Burnley residents to be aware of voucher scam after victims conned out of hundreds of pounds on social media

Police have issued a warning for people to be on their guard against a scam that is being used across social media to con victims out of cash.

People are being conned into buying hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers to serve as payment for 'releasing funds' owed to them which they are told they have won.

Burnley and Padiham Police issued this image of some of the vouchers that are being used to con victims out of cash on social media sites.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "The scammers will use all manner of different and very convincing methods to contact their victims.

"In this particular instance someone has posed as a female on facebook."

If you think you are a victim of fraud you can report it online to Lancashire Police and/or Action Fraud.