Police want to speak to man after Burnley stabbing

Detectives want to speak to a man in connection with a stabbing in Burnley.



Police were called around 10-35pm on Friday following reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the back at a property in Sandhurst Street.



The victim suffered a punctured lung and was taken to hospital for treatment.



Following investigation, detectives are keen to speak to Michael Baker in connection with the incident.



Baker, 37, Cuerdale Avenue, Burnley, is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build. He walks with a limp.



Officers are appealing for information and urging people not to approach him.



DC Phil Scott, of Burnley CID, said: “We are keen to speak to Baker and would ask anyone who knows where he is to speak to us.



“Baker could be in possession of a knife and we would ask the public not to approach him. If you do see him, please call police immediately.



“Furthermore I would encourage Baker to come forward and contact us.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1575 of October 18.



Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.