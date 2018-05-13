Police swoop to seize dangerous and stolen motorbikes on Burnley's streets

Police in Burnley seized three motorcycles yesterday, two that were being driven recklessly and one that was stolen.

The motorbikes were spotted in the Harold Street/Cog Lane area of the town.

One of the culprits, who was driving dangerously, also did not have any insurance.

One male was arrested and three dangerous vehicles are now off the roads of Burnley.

Police have asked motorcyclists to drive safely and use chains and anchor points to properly secure their vehicles from thieves.

If you have any information regarding motor vehicle crime in the area please contact PC Tim Fryer on 6342@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.