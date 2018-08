Police seized a large amount of alcohol from a Burnley shop trading without a licence yesterday.

Licensing Sergeant Gary Hennighan, along with officers from Burnley Council and Lancashire Trading Standards, swooped to recover two vans worth of booze.

PS Hennighan said: "This was a great team effort and we will jointly be taking action against people linked to the shop.

"This impacts on shop owners who adhere to responsible sales and we will continue to take action against irresponsible sellers."