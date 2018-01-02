Police study CCTV footage after masked raiders strike at Spar shop

Police are studying CCTV footage of a break-in at the Spar shop in Burnley's Manchester Road over the festive period.



They are examining the footage of the incident which happened at 12-20pm on Wednesday, December 27th.

A gang of five men, wearing masks and gloves, are believed to have used a crowbar to break open the automatic door.

Once inside the raiders helped themselves to a large quantity of tobacco products, including cigarettes.

They then made off in a dark coloured vehicle.

Police have been appealing for any witnesses, who may have seen the raid in progress, as the shop is located on one of the town's busiest main roads.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting log number LC 2017 1228-0017.