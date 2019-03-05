Police seize cannabis plants at Burnley property after tip off from public

Police swooped on an address in Burnley yesterday and seized 100 cannabis plants.

Acting on a tip off from the public, officers executed a warrant under section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at the property in Godiva Street.

They seized the plants along with equipment used to produce them.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Action like this would not be possible without the support of the local community so if you have any information relating to the supply of drugs, please contact us and action will be taken."