Police seize booze haul from underage Burnley youths celebrating end of high school

Police seized a haul of booze from a group of underage drinkers in Burnley who were celebrating the end of high school.

Police officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to a park area close to Morse Street on Friday following numerous reports of a large group of youths who were holding a post high school party.

PCSO Nelson said: "We wish the students all the best in their chosen careers, however underage drinking is totally unacceptable.

"if the drink hadn't given them a bad head I'm sure the my pep talk did whilst we were seizing all the alcohol."