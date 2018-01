Police are appealing for information about a missing teenage girl from Burnley.

Macey Anne Durkin (16) has been missing since December 30th.

She is believed to be somewhere in the Stoops area of Burnley.

She is described as white, stocky build with shoulder length dark brown hair.

If you know of Macey’s whereabouts please contact the police on 101 quoting incident reference number LC-20180103-0465.