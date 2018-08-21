Police search for ten-year-old missing boy

A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Colne this morning.

Police are looking for Zak Shaw who was last seen at 10-20am on Temple Street and is believed to be walking around the local area.

He is around five foot three inches tall, of slim build with short hair which is brushed forward and has blonde highlights. He was wearing a blue Converse jumper with red writing, blue Adidas tracksuit pants and blue trainers.

If you have seen Zak or have any information that could help police find him please can you contact 101 quoting log 500.