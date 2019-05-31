Police renew appeal to find pensioner missing from Burnley for 10 days

Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing Burnley pensioner whose welfare they are 'growing increasingly concerned' for.

Melvyn Dillon (79) went missing at around 10.35am on Wednesday, May 22nd from Acorn Heights Care Home in Manchester Road.

He went for a walk but failed to return. The last sighting of him was on CCTV in the Curzon Street area on that day.

Melvyn is described as white, 5ft six nches tall, of medium build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black blazer, khaki trousers and brown shoes.

Melvyn has previously gone missing and travelled to the Newcastle and London areas. He requires regular medication and officers are appealing for information to help find him.

Sgt Conrad Tapp, of Lancashire Police, said: “Melvyn has been missing for several days now and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We know he has previously gone missing and we understand he needs regular medication.

“I would urge anyone who might have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1393 of May 22.