Police renew appeal to find pensioner (79) missing from Burnley for over a week

Police have renewed their appeal to find a pensioner from Burnley who has been missing for over a week.

Melvyn Dillon (79) was last seen on Wednesday last week (May 22nd) at the Acorn Heights Care Home.

Staff last saw him at around 10-35am when he left for one of his regular walks which usually lasted around an hour.

When he failed to return staff grew increasingly concerned as he suffers with type one diabetes which is treated with regular medication.

A police spokesman said: "Melvyn can sometimes get confused, and has previously been missing before.

"He likes to travel on public transport and has previously been found in London and Newcastle."

Melvyn is a white male, 5'6'' tall and medium build, he has white hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black blazer, khaki trousers and brown shoes.

If you have any information which would help police, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1393 of the 22nd May 2019.