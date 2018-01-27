Police renew appeal to find missing man (78)

Police are continuing to search for Melvyn Dillon who is missing from the Burnley area.

Investigations have identified that the 78-year-old withdrew some money from his bank and also visited a shoe shop in Burnley town centre yesterday afternoon (Friday), but police are unaware of his current location.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "He is 5ft 6ins. tall of medium build, has blue eyes and short grey hair. He is clean shaven.

"He was last seen wearing black pin-stripe trousers, a brown duffle coat, new shoes and a purple chiffon scarf.

"Although he is known to travel across the UK on trains he may well still be in the Burnley area."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 1431 of 25th January.