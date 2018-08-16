Police renew appeal for witnesses to Burnley gala assault incident

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a serious assault that happened at a major event in Burnley last month.

This is the second appeal police have made after the incident at the Briercliffe Gala on Saturday, July 7th.

It has been renewed as no-one responded to the first appeal.

A man sustained serious injuries following an altercation near to the bar area that had been set up for the event which was attended by hundreds of people.

Organisers also put on a big screen for people to watch England play Sweden in the quarter final of the World Cup so there were dozens of football fans and families at the event.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the assault which happened at around 8-15pm just off Queen Street.

If you can help police ring 101 quoting reference number EF1810347 or email 4121@lancashire.pnn.police.uk