Police renew appeal for information after serious assault in Burnley

Police have renewed their appeal for information in relation to an assault that happened in Burnley in August.

They would like to speak to the woman pictured as she they believe she may have "valuable information" that could help the investigation into the incident that happened on Sunday, August 26th, in Plumbe Street.

The man was punched several times causing severe facial injuries.

Anybody with information can contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 1331 of the 26th August or alternatively can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.